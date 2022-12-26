Update from AerSale Corporation (ASLE): A steady trajectory

The closing price of AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ: ASLE) was $15.38 for the day, down -0.19% from the previous closing price of $15.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 153113 shares were traded. ASLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.24.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ASLE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on December 02, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On November 30, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $21.

On September 01, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on September 01, 2022, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when SEIFFER JONATHAN A sold 112,100 shares for $10.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,121,000 led to the insider holds 17,569,821 shares of the business.

Kirton Michael sold 112,100 shares of ASLE for $1,121,000 on Dec 14. The Director now owns 17,569,821 shares after completing the transaction at $10.00 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Green Equity Investors CF, L.P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 112,100 shares for $10.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,121,000 and left with 2,557 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AerSale’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASLE has reached a high of $21.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.76.

Shares Statistics:

ASLE traded an average of 244.61K shares per day over the past three months and 289.25k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.40M. Insiders hold about 23.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ASLE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 592.15k with a Short Ratio of 0.64M, compared to 515.16k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 3.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.27 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $1.21, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.21 and $1.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $451.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $438.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $444.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $340.44M, up 30.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $496.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $496.47M and the low estimate is $496.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.