Update from Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB) was $26.96 for the day, up 1.09% from the previous closing price of $26.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 46487 shares were traded. AMTB stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.49.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMTB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on August 30, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Capriles L. Miguel A sold 3,825 shares for $28.90 per share. The transaction valued at 110,542 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Vollmer A. Gustavo J sold 49,249 shares of AMTB for $1,457,317 on Nov 04. The Director now owns 586,126 shares after completing the transaction at $29.59 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Vollmer A. Gustavo J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,325 shares for $29.14 each. As a result, the insider received 184,286 and left with 635,375 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Amerant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMTB has reached a high of $36.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.19.

Shares Statistics:

AMTB traded an average of 76.72K shares per day over the past three months and 124.32k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 33.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.55M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AMTB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 667.42k with a Short Ratio of 0.36M, compared to 658.77k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 2.31%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.94, AMTB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.09. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.20%. The current Payout Ratio is 1.90% for AMTB, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 23, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.02 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.97. EPS for the following year is $2.67, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.85 and $2.48.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $92.22M to a low estimate of $87.29M. As of the current estimate, Amerant Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $133.07M, an estimated decrease of -31.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $90.69M, an increase of 30.20% over than the figure of -$31.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $93.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $87.16M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMTB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $321.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $316.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $319.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $325.76M, down -2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $374.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $387.24M and the low estimate is $359.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.