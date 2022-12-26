Update from First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK): A steady trajectory

The closing price of First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK) was $38.33 for the day, up 0.60% from the previous closing price of $38.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 262890 shares were traded. FIBK stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.94.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of FIBK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 02, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $45.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when RILEY KEVIN P sold 2,500 shares for $41.45 per share. The transaction valued at 103,638 led to the insider holds 48,549 shares of the business.

SCOTT JULIE A sold 10,000 shares of FIBK for $430,700 on Nov 17. The Director now owns 2,803,418 shares after completing the transaction at $43.07 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, SCOTT JULIE A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $43.15 each. As a result, the insider received 431,500 and left with 2,813,418 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIBK has reached a high of $46.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.38.

Shares Statistics:

FIBK traded an average of 535.65K shares per day over the past three months and 698.72k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 106.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.39M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FIBK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.72M with a Short Ratio of 2.01M, compared to 2.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.54% and a Short% of Float of 3.24%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.54, FIBK has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.36.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.09 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.36 and $1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.14. EPS for the following year is $4.27, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.54 and $4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $320M to a low estimate of $305.61M. As of the current estimate, First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s year-ago sales were $159.2M, an estimated increase of 96.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $314.68M, an increase of 37.50% less than the figure of $96.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $326.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $301.89M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIBK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $638.7M, up 76.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.32B and the low estimate is $1.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.