Update from Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NECB): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: NECB) was $15.03 for the day, up 1.62% from the previous closing price of $14.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 50695 shares were traded. NECB stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.73.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NECB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on October 07, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when Thomas Kenneth H bought 520 shares for $13.44 per share. The transaction valued at 6,989 led to the insider holds 11,520 shares of the business.

Martinek Kenneth A bought 4,000 shares of NECB for $43,998 on May 23. The Chairman and CEO now owns 34,000 shares after completing the transaction at $11.00 per share. On May 20, another insider, Martinek Kenneth A, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $10.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 108,320 and bolstered with 30,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Northeast’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NECB has reached a high of $15.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.43.

Shares Statistics:

NECB traded an average of 44.64K shares per day over the past three months and 70.52k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.49M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NECB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 236.29k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 207.53k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.45% and a Short% of Float of 1.62%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.12, NECB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.34. The current Payout Ratio is 17.90% for NECB, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 12, 2021 when the company split stock in a 134:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.33 and $1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.33. EPS for the following year is $1.62, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.62 and $1.62.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.16M to a low estimate of $15.16M. As of the current estimate, Northeast Community Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.93M, an estimated increase of 38.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.79M, an increase of 28.80% less than the figure of $38.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.79M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NECB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $58.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $58.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.66M, up 27.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $66.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $66.42M and the low estimate is $66.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.