Update from U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX): A steady trajectory

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 81817 shares were traded. USX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7600.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of USX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $5.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on December 02, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Johnson Bryan A. bought 7,500 shares for $2.96 per share. The transaction valued at 22,199 led to the insider holds 41,278 shares of the business.

Harwell Nathan H sold 10,097 shares of USX for $31,489 on May 26. The EVP, Chief Legal Off., Sec. now owns 71,820 shares after completing the transaction at $3.12 per share. On May 19, another insider, FULLER MAX L, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 81,000 shares for $3.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 250,938 and bolstered with 1,658,482 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, USX has reached a high of $6.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1418, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8494.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, USX traded about 107.54K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, USX traded about 132.31k shares per day. A total of 51.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.60M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.10% stake in the company. Shares short for USX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.17M, compared to 1.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.61% and a Short% of Float of 4.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.18 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $544.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $562M to a low estimate of $513M. As of the current estimate, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s year-ago sales were $491.14M, an estimated increase of 10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $553.2M, an increase of 4.10% less than the figure of $10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $579.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $530M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for USX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.95B, up 11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.27B and the low estimate is $2.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.