What shareholders can do to beat the market with AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) stock

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 292766 shares were traded. AVEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.92.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2020, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On August 13, 2020, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on August 13, 2020, with a $7 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVEO has reached a high of $14.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.43.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AVEO has traded an average of 1.21M shares per day and 340.12k over the past ten days. A total of 34.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.61M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AVEO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.14M with a Short Ratio of 0.97M, compared to 948.91k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.29% and a Short% of Float of 3.72%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.75. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $29.55M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $30.08M to a low estimate of $28.3M. As of the current estimate, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.17M, an estimated increase of 94.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.73M, an increase of 96.80% over than the figure of $94.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $36.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $32.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVEO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $112.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $106.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $110.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.3M, up 161.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $171.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $200.46M and the low estimate is $147.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 54.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.