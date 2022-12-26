What shareholders can do to beat the market with ENGlobal Corporation (ENG) stock

As of close of business last night, ENGlobal Corporation’s stock clocked out at $0.82, up 3.80% from its previous closing price of $0.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0148 from its previous closing price. On the day, 48406 shares were traded. ENG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ENG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 17, 2009, Lazard Capital Mkts reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $7 to $6.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENG has reached a high of $2.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9358, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1981.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ENG traded 126.53K shares on average per day over the past three months and 87.45k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.39M. Insiders hold about 26.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ENG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 253.74k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 362.99k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.71% and a Short% of Float of 0.96%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.49 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $11.99M. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.99M to a low estimate of $11.99M. As of the current estimate, ENGlobal Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.92M, an estimated increase of 102.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.62M, an increase of 66.90% less than the figure of $102.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.62M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.41M, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $201.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $201.58M and the low estimate is $201.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 376.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.