What shareholders can do to beat the market with PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) stock

In the latest session, PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) closed at $7.40 up 3.79% from its previous closing price of $7.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 72873 shares were traded. PRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.06.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PermRock Royalty Trust’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 29, 2018, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on May 29, 2018, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 when Boaz Energy II, LLC sold 7,100 shares for $7.30 per share. The transaction valued at 51,850 led to the insider holds 5,497,973 shares of the business.

Boaz Energy II, LLC sold 4,300 shares of PRT for $30,339 on Dec 22. The 10% Owner now owns 5,505,073 shares after completing the transaction at $7.06 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Boaz Energy II, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,834 shares for $7.06 each. As a result, the insider received 12,943 and left with 5,509,373 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PermRock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRT has reached a high of $10.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.33.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PRT has traded an average of 55.33K shares per day and 52.3k over the past ten days. A total of 12.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.85M. Insiders hold about 45.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PRT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 16.15k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.03% and a Short% of Float of 0.07%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PRT is 0.92, from 0.16 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.84%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.17M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.43M to a low estimate of $6.43M. As of the current estimate, PermRock Royalty Trust’s year-ago sales were $4.17M, an estimated decrease of -47.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.27M, a decrease of -41.50% over than the figure of -$47.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.22M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.19M, up 155.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.02M and the low estimate is $28.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 244.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.