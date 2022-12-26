What shareholders can do to beat the market with Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) stock

As of close of business last night, Quanex Building Products Corporation’s stock clocked out at $23.75, down -0.25% from its previous closing price of $23.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 75280 shares were traded. NX stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.58.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 02, 2020, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

Sidoti Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 10, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $19.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when STEVENS CURTIS M sold 5,987 shares for $24.52 per share. The transaction valued at 146,801 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

DAVIS SUSAN F sold 5,987 shares of NX for $137,849 on Mar 09. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $23.02 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Cornett Paul, who serves as the SVP General Counsel, Secretary of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $25.00 each. As a result, the insider received 37,500 and left with 27,973 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Quanex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NX has reached a high of $25.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.01.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NX traded 149.69K shares on average per day over the past three months and 266.87k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.57M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.38M with a Short Ratio of 1.15M, compared to 1.25M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.16% and a Short% of Float of 5.87%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.32, NX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.50. The current Payout Ratio is 12.00% for NX, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 02, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.58 and $2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.53. EPS for the following year is $2.41, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.6 and $2.02.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $297.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $307.1M to a low estimate of $279.9M. As of the current estimate, Quanex Building Products Corporation’s year-ago sales were $291.77M, an estimated increase of 1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $274.9M, an increase of 13.20% over than the figure of $1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $274.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $274.9M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.07B, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.25B and the low estimate is $1.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.