Which analyst expects Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Casey’s General Stores Inc.’s stock clocked out at $235.25, up 0.61% from its previous closing price of $233.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 144802 shares were traded. CASY stock price reached its highest trading level at $237.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $232.52.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CASY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on December 20, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $254.

On August 18, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $228.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on August 18, 2022, with a $228 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Spanos Mike bought 454 shares for $220.45 per share. The transaction valued at 100,084 led to the insider holds 454 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Casey’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CASY has reached a high of $249.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $170.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 232.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 210.21.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CASY traded 272.90K shares on average per day over the past three months and 301.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.10M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CASY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 769.27k with a Short Ratio of 0.62M, compared to 759.74k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.06% and a Short% of Float of 2.64%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.30, CASY has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.78. The current Payout Ratio is 12.80% for CASY, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 16, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.57 and a low estimate of $2.54, while EPS last year was $2.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.38, with high estimates of $1.56 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.69 and $9.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.09. EPS for the following year is $9.87, with 10 analysts recommending between $10.78 and $8.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CASY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.95B, up 23.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.1B and the low estimate is $15.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.