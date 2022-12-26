Which analyst expects Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (GLRE) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) closed at $8.09 up 0.62% from its previous closing price of $8.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 81189 shares were traded. GLRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.99.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Greenlight Capital Re Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on September 02, 2015, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $34 from $37 previously.

On October 22, 2013, UBS reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $29 to $34.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 21, 2012, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25.50 to $27.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Greenlight’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLRE has reached a high of $8.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.54.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GLRE has traded an average of 83.27K shares per day and 120.19k over the past ten days. A total of 33.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.44M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GLRE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.29M with a Short Ratio of 0.95M, compared to 1.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.72% and a Short% of Float of 4.89%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.