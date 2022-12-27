A glimpse at Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s stock clocked out at $11.30, up 3.20% from its previous closing price of $10.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2549576 shares were traded. SBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.07.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SBS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Companhia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBS has reached a high of $12.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.57.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SBS traded 3.94M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 683.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 338.69M. Insiders hold about 41.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SBS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.89M with a Short Ratio of 5.50M, compared to 3.59M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, SBS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.18. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.63%. The current Payout Ratio is 51.80% for SBS, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 06, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 29, 2013 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.