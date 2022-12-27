A glimpse at MBIA Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) closed at $12.90 up 2.87% from its previous closing price of $12.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 813954 shares were traded. MBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.43.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MBIA Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Compass Point on November 28, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On February 05, 2018, Keefe Bruyette started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $7.

On April 25, 2016, Keefe Bruyette started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $8.50.Keefe Bruyette initiated its Mkt Perform rating on April 25, 2016, with a $8.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when GILBERT STEVEN J sold 85,141 shares for $15.58 per share. The transaction valued at 1,326,497 led to the insider holds 48,463 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MBI has reached a high of $17.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.34.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MBI has traded an average of 355.67K shares per day and 388.9k over the past ten days. A total of 49.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.86M. Insiders hold about 12.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MBI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 1.00M, compared to 1.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.37% and a Short% of Float of 2.73%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$1.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.57 and -$4.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.83. EPS for the following year is -$1.84, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.43 and -$2.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $9M to a low estimate of $9M. As of the current estimate, MBIA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $26M, an estimated decrease of -65.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $9M, a decrease of -18.20% over than the figure of -$65.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $64M, down -36.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34M and the low estimate is $34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -16.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.