A Stock You Should Be Looking At: iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)

The price of iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) closed at $0.57 in the last session, up 24.89% from day before closing price of $0.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1052 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2872049 shares were traded. IMBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6585 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4900.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IMBI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 14, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On December 20, 2019, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Lalo Eyal bought 390,880 shares for $3.07 per share. The transaction valued at 1,200,002 led to the insider holds 2,223,317 shares of the business.

Friedman Michael bought 195,440 shares of IMBI for $600,001 on May 11. The Director now owns 1,182,063 shares after completing the transaction at $3.07 per share. On May 11, another insider, PETERMAN TIM, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 32,573 shares for $3.07 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,999 and bolstered with 622,789 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMBI has reached a high of $7.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5238, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8851.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IMBI traded on average about 765.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 575.32k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 29.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.74M. Insiders hold about 14.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.10% stake in the company. Shares short for IMBI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 584.5k with a Short Ratio of 0.78M, compared to 187.92k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.52% and a Short% of Float of 2.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.97 and -$1.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.17. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.74 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IMBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $615M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $609.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $613.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $551.1M, up 11.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $705.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $764.51M and the low estimate is $667.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.