An average trading volume for Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $2.89 in the prior trading day, Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) closed at $2.40, down -16.96%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3290669 shares were traded. CEI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CEI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 85.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CEI has reached a high of $99.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.9640, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.2210.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.74M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 9.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.24M. Insiders hold about 11.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CEI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 47.7M with a Short Ratio of 0.73M, compared to 33.29M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.36% and a Short% of Float of 9.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.