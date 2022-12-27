An average trading volume for Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (NYSE: SPRU) closed at $0.95 in the last session, up 0.31% from day before closing price of $0.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0029 from its previous closing price. On the day, 594802 shares were traded. SPRU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SPRU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Hayes Christopher M. bought 77,523 shares for $0.83 per share. The transaction valued at 64,158 led to the insider holds 187,515 shares of the business.

Fong Christian S. bought 10,000 shares of SPRU for $9,000 on Dec 14. The President now owns 1,637,112 shares after completing the transaction at $0.90 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Fong Christian S., who serves as the President of the company, bought 20,250 shares for $0.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 18,018 and bolstered with 1,627,112 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPRU has reached a high of $4.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8900, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2478.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SPRU traded on average about 705.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 858.26k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 142.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.80M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.20% stake in the company.