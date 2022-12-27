An investigation into Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $0.96 in the prior trading day, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN) closed at $0.97, up 1.46%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0139 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12628744 shares were traded. APRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9446.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of APRN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on August 10, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On July 21, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 30, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when Leitgeb Terri sold 784 shares for $1.02 per share. The transaction valued at 801 led to the insider holds 11,544 shares of the business.

Findley Linda sold 10,191 shares of APRN for $10,419 on Nov 28. The President and CEO now owns 222,255 shares after completing the transaction at $1.02 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Deutsch Meredith L, who serves as the General Counsel & Corp. Sec’y of the company, sold 2,925 shares for $1.02 each. As a result, the insider received 2,991 and left with 35,964 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APRN has reached a high of $9.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4457, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3609.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.62M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.44M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 34.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.93M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.80% stake in the company. Shares short for APRN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.27M with a Short Ratio of 6.71M, compared to 5.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.15% and a Short% of Float of 29.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.47 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.54 and -$2.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.59. EPS for the following year is -$1, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$1.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $510.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $471.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $498.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $470.38M, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $577.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $607.5M and the low estimate is $528.28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.