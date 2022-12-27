An investigation into Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s technical aspects

The price of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) closed at $19.30 in the last session, up 4.61% from day before closing price of $18.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3911842 shares were traded. CVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.58.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CVE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cenovus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVE has reached a high of $24.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.71.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CVE traded on average about 7.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.56M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.93B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.37B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CVE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 36.75M with a Short Ratio of 40.62M, compared to 27.08M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CVE is 0.31, which was 0.06 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.62.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.3 and $2.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.97. EPS for the following year is $3.04, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.14 and $2.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $11.46B. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.01B to a low estimate of $9.92B. As of the current estimate, Cenovus Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.03B, an estimated increase of 14.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.6B, an increase of 6.80% less than the figure of $14.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.1B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $46.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.66B, up 43.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $49.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $61.75B and the low estimate is $38.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.