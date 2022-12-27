Analysis of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL): Selected Notes

The closing price of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) was $2.98 for the day, up 4.93% from the previous closing price of $2.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1690082 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GOL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on July 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $4 from $9 previously.

On April 26, 2022, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $10.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOL has reached a high of $7.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1916, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3780.

Shares Statistics:

GOL traded an average of 1.66M shares per day over the past three months and 1.92M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 197.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.85M. Insiders hold about 64.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.70% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

