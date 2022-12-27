Analysis of Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER): Selected Notes

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) closed the day trading at $2.54 down -0.39% from the previous closing price of $2.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4016161 shares were traded. OMER stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OMER, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on December 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $12 previously.

On November 08, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $3.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $4.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMER has reached a high of $7.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6410, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8156.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OMER traded about 443.43K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OMER traded about 1.04M shares per day. A total of 62.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.20M. Insiders hold about 4.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.20% stake in the company. Shares short for OMER as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.28M with a Short Ratio of 9.20M, compared to 9.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.79% and a Short% of Float of 15.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.54, with high estimates of -$0.45 and low estimates of -$0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.86 and -$2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.06. EPS for the following year is -$1.93, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.55 and -$2.26.