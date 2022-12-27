Are analysts optimistic about Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:PGY) stock?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) closed the day trading at $0.84 up 10.17% from the previous closing price of $0.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0773 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1421470 shares were traded. PGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7467.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PGY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

On October 12, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $2.

On September 12, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $12.MoffettNathanson initiated its Market Perform rating on September 12, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGY has reached a high of $34.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0742, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.6206.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PGY traded about 2.32M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PGY traded about 6.52M shares per day. A total of 681.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 451.76M. Shares short for PGY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.37M with a Short Ratio of 2.17M, compared to 819k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $855.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $944.4M and the low estimate is $767.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.