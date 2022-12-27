Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) closed at $21.76 in the last session, up 1.26% from day before closing price of $21.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 812015 shares were traded. CAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.94.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CAL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 121.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on October 25, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On June 24, 2022, Seaport Research Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

CL King Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 01, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $29.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when SULLIVAN DIANE M sold 7,604 shares for $27.65 per share. The transaction valued at 210,283 led to the insider holds 160,236 shares of the business.

SULLIVAN DIANE M sold 680 shares of CAL for $18,374 on Nov 14. The CEO & Chair. of Board now owns 167,840 shares after completing the transaction at $27.02 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, SULLIVAN DIANE M, who serves as the CEO & Chair. of Board of the company, sold 8,416 shares for $27.21 each. As a result, the insider received 229,022 and left with 168,520 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Caleres’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAL has reached a high of $31.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.94.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CAL traded on average about 568.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 817.6k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 34.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.89M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CAL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.26M with a Short Ratio of 2.20M, compared to 2.08M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.18% and a Short% of Float of 9.08%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CAL is 0.28, which was 0.28 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.55. The current Payout Ratio is 5.30% for CAL, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 02, 2007 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.12 and a low estimate of $1.08, while EPS last year was $1.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.4 and $4.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.35. EPS for the following year is $4.71, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.84 and $4.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.78B, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.07B and the low estimate is $2.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.