Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) closed the day trading at $0.10 up 6.31% from the previous closing price of $0.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0054 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2082777 shares were traded. CETX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1175 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CETX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CETX has reached a high of $0.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 25.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.40M. Insiders hold about 11.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.70% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $14.71M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.72M to a low estimate of $11.72M. As of the current estimate, Cemtrex Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.74M, an estimated increase of 36.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CETX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.52M, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.37M and the low estimate is $42.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.