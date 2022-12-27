Considering Cano Health Inc. (CANO) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) closed at $1.07 in the last session, down -1.83% from day before closing price of $1.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3924312 shares were traded. CANO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CANO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on November 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Gold Lewis bought 300,000 shares for $6.81 per share. The transaction valued at 2,043,000 led to the insider holds 314,825 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CANO has reached a high of $9.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5694, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1532.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CANO traded on average about 12.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.41M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 232.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 170.47M. Insiders hold about 11.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CANO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 23.97M with a Short Ratio of 28.55M, compared to 21.61M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.92% and a Short% of Float of 16.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CANO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.61B, up 77.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.11B and the low estimate is $3.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.