Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) closed the day trading at $6.40 down -9.86% from the previous closing price of $7.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2588931 shares were traded. COSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.25.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of COSM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when Siokas Grigorios bought 260,870 shares for $11.50 per share. The transaction valued at 3,000,005 led to the insider holds 1,130,774 shares of the business.

Siokas Grigorios bought 801,261 shares of COSM for $497,984 on Nov 28. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 20,135,429 shares after completing the transaction at $0.62 per share. On Oct 20, another insider, Siokas Grigorios, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 12,500,000 shares for $0.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,500,000 and bolstered with 19,334,168 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COSM has reached a high of $111.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.99.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, COSM traded about 5.41M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, COSM traded about 37.42M shares per day. A total of 7.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.99M. Insiders hold about 26.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for COSM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 746.35k with a Short Ratio of 0.29M, compared to 85.55k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.83% and a Short% of Float of 3.94%.