Embraer S.A. (ERJ) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) closed the day trading at $11.00 up 1.20% from the previous closing price of $10.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 655085 shares were traded. ERJ stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.85.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ERJ, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On January 20, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $20 to $23.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 11, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $24.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ERJ has reached a high of $18.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.37.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ERJ traded about 1.44M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ERJ traded about 1.45M shares per day. A total of 183.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.18M. Insiders hold about 12.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ERJ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.75M with a Short Ratio of 4.69M, compared to 4.85M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.47. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.93 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.19B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.23B to a low estimate of $1.13B. As of the current estimate, Embraer S.A.’s year-ago sales were $958.1M, an estimated increase of 24.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.92B, an increase of 47.20% over than the figure of $24.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.82B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ERJ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.2B, up 16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.24B and the low estimate is $5.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.