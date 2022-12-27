How is 360 DigiTech Inc.’s (NASDAQ: QFIN) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) closed at $19.26 in the last session, down -0.62% from day before closing price of $19.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1574938 shares were traded. QFIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.03.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at QFIN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

On July 16, 2020, CLSA started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.CLSA initiated its Buy rating on July 16, 2020, with a $20 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, 360’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 0.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QFIN has reached a high of $23.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.72.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, QFIN traded on average about 1.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.59M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 156.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.05M. Insiders hold about 5.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.70% stake in the company. Shares short for QFIN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.4M with a Short Ratio of 2.96M, compared to 2.69M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for QFIN is 0.82, which was 1.80 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.95 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $0.95 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.75 and $3.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.68. EPS for the following year is $4.68, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.93 and $4.33.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $595.44M. It ranges from a high estimate of $595.44M to a low estimate of $595.44M. As of the current estimate, 360 DigiTech Inc.’s year-ago sales were $724.97M, an estimated decrease of -17.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QFIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.45B, down -2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.93B and the low estimate is $2.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.