How is Ardelyx Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ARDX) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) closed at $2.41 in the last session, up 3.43% from day before closing price of $2.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8150635 shares were traded. ARDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARDX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on November 17, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $8 from $3 previously.

On May 06, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $1.

Ladenburg Thalmann Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 01, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when GRAMMER ELIZABETH A sold 1,242 shares for $1.95 per share. The transaction valued at 2,421 led to the insider holds 254,868 shares of the business.

RAAB MICHAEL sold 6,219 shares of ARDX for $12,120 on Nov 22. The President & CEO now owns 659,461 shares after completing the transaction at $1.95 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Williams Laura A, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 1,241 shares for $1.95 each. As a result, the insider received 2,419 and left with 244,200 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 48.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARDX has reached a high of $2.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6590, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0901.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARDX traded on average about 8.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.57M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 187.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 182.87M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ARDX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.94M with a Short Ratio of 12.41M, compared to 6.89M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.14% and a Short% of Float of 5.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has ARKX analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.41, with high estimates of $14.59 and low estimates of $1.03.

