I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Aegon N.V. (AEG).

After finishing at $5.08 in the prior trading day, Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) closed at $5.14, up 1.18%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1410806 shares were traded. AEG stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.11.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AEG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Aegon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEG has reached a high of $6.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.74.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.79M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.03B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.77B. Insiders hold about 10.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AEG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.18M with a Short Ratio of 1.29M, compared to 2.13M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AEG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.12, compared to 0.21 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.43. The current Payout Ratio is 117.80% for AEG, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 20, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 16, 2003 when the company split stock in a 104:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.66 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.79B, down -1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.91B and the low estimate is $29.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.