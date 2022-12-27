In spite of Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CALM) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s stock clocked out at $64.63, up 2.46% from its previous closing price of $63.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 754474 shares were traded. CALM stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.01.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CALM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 26, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $47 to $38.

On October 28, 2020, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $47.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on October 28, 2020, with a $47 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 19 when Poole James E sold 5,000 shares for $59.45 per share. The transaction valued at 297,262 led to the insider holds 10,909 shares of the business.

HARDIN CHARLES JEFF sold 3,675 shares of CALM for $215,188 on Apr 05. The Vice President Sales now owns 4,810 shares after completing the transaction at $58.55 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cal-Maine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CALM has reached a high of $63.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.00.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CALM traded 957.80K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.94M. Insiders hold about 10.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CALM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.74M with a Short Ratio of 6.63M, compared to 6.47M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.78% and a Short% of Float of 22.56%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.03, CALM has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.73. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.94%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.98 and a low estimate of $2.39, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.45, with high estimates of $1.68 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.39 and $6.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.79. EPS for the following year is $3.26, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.49 and $2.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CALM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.78B, up 37.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.22B and the low estimate is $1.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -17.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.