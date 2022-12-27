In spite of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EDSA) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) closed at $2.11 up 12.83% from its previous closing price of $1.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5417999 shares were traded. EDSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Nijhawan Pardeep bought 20,000 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 32,078 led to the insider holds 594,812 shares of the business.

Brooks Michael J bought 3,000 shares of EDSA for $4,483 on Jun 29. The President now owns 26,241 shares after completing the transaction at $1.49 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Brooks Michael J, who serves as the President of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $1.61 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,816 and bolstered with 23,241 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDSA has reached a high of $6.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9852, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7520.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EDSA has traded an average of 346.39K shares per day and 1.54M over the past ten days. A total of 16.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.62M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EDSA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 302.27k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 84.27k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.95% and a Short% of Float of 3.01%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.4 and -$1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.43. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 2 analysts recommending between $5.1 and -$1.42.