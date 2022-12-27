In the case of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG), what’s next?

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) closed the day trading at $2.13 up 3.12% from the previous closing price of $2.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0644 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5156511 shares were traded. CIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1100.

For a better understanding of CIG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

As of this moment, Companhia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15.

Over the past 52 weeks, CIG has reached a high of $2.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0880, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3699.

Over the past 3-months, CIG traded about 9.22M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CIG traded about 5.95M shares per day. A total of 2.20B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.76B. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CIG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.17M with a Short Ratio of 3.86M, compared to 14.39M on Sep 14, 2022.

CIG’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.34, up from 0.98 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 47.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.24. The current Payout Ratio is 255.40% for CIG, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 12, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 02, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.19 and $0.19.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.89B, up 27.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.41B and the low estimate is $4.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -29.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.