In What Direction Will AEye Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LIDR) Stock Goes From Here?

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) closed the day trading at $0.54 up 8.01% from the previous closing price of $0.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0401 from its previous closing price. On the day, 791396 shares were traded. LIDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LIDR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on November 11, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On October 25, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On September 23, 2021, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on September 23, 2021, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Dunn Timothy J bought 1,000 shares for $0.79 per share. The transaction valued at 794 led to the insider holds 28,514 shares of the business.

Dunn Timothy J bought 4,000 shares of LIDR for $3,035 on Dec 15. The Director now owns 27,514 shares after completing the transaction at $0.76 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, HUGHES ANDREW S, who serves as the Secretary & General Counsel of the company, bought 9,460 shares for $0.73 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,879 and bolstered with 1,679,124 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIDR has reached a high of $6.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8490, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6372.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LIDR traded about 1.03M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LIDR traded about 1.44M shares per day. A total of 159.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.15M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LIDR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.98M with a Short Ratio of 6.25M, compared to 5.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.72% and a Short% of Float of 4.82%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.69 and -$0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.74, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.69 and -$0.79.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $730k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $800k to a low estimate of $700k. As of the current estimate, AEye Inc.’s year-ago sales were $127k, an estimated increase of 474.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.03M, a decrease of -42.90% less than the figure of $474.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LIDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.01M, up 18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.6M and the low estimate is $15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 629.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.