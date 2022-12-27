In What Direction Will Century Aluminum Company’s (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) was $7.88 for the day, up 1.42% from the previous closing price of $7.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1450597 shares were traded. CENX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.65.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CENX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 18, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Peer Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $14.

On November 17, 2021, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $19.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on November 17, 2021, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Gary Jesse E sold 49,568 shares for $8.88 per share. The transaction valued at 440,313 led to the insider holds 64,400 shares of the business.

Gary Jesse E sold 50,000 shares of CENX for $488,800 on Aug 12. The President and CEO now owns 113,968 shares after completing the transaction at $9.78 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, DeZee John, who serves as the EVP and General Counsel of the company, sold 15,287 shares for $27.64 each. As a result, the insider received 422,548 and left with 45,484 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Century’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CENX has reached a high of $30.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.41.

Shares Statistics:

CENX traded an average of 2.25M shares per day over the past three months and 2.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 91.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.40M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CENX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.96M with a Short Ratio of 5.19M, compared to 5.27M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.53% and a Short% of Float of 11.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.7, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.02 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CENX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.21B, up 26.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.23B and the low estimate is $2.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -21.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.