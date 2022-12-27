In What Direction Will Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Goes From Here?

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) closed the day trading at $3.67 down -4.43% from the previous closing price of $3.84. On the day, 4218712 shares were traded. SMMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1379 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5800.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SMMT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on April 12, 2018, while the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when DUGGAN ROBERT W bought 94,849,203 shares for $0.97 per share. The transaction valued at 92,003,727 led to the insider holds 162,532,792 shares of the business.

Zanganeh Maky bought 5,624,702 shares of SMMT for $5,455,961 on Aug 16. The Co-CEO & President now owns 7,061,557 shares after completing the transaction at $0.97 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Zanganeh Maky, who serves as the Co-CEO & President of the company, bought 184,430 shares for $0.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 178,897 and bolstered with 359,969 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 773.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMMT has reached a high of $5.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 148.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.00M. Insiders hold about 90.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.70% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$1.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.17M, down -92.30% from the average estimate.