Invest in Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $1.74 in the prior trading day, Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) closed at $1.90, up 9.20%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7316222 shares were traded. GOSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5725.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GOSS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on December 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 when Peterson Caryn sold 4,757 shares for $12.07 per share. The transaction valued at 57,431 led to the insider holds 61,415 shares of the business.

Carter Laura sold 4,876 shares of GOSS for $58,868 on Oct 24. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 82,292 shares after completing the transaction at $12.07 per share. On Oct 24, another insider, Aranda Richard, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 4,757 shares for $12.07 each. As a result, the insider received 57,431 and left with 205,430 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOSS has reached a high of $15.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.0420, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.5892.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.75M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 91.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.93M. Shares short for GOSS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.66M with a Short Ratio of 21.47M, compared to 16.61M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.80% and a Short% of Float of 21.70%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$0.84, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.63, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.57 and -$3.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.75. EPS for the following year is -$2.49, with 12 analysts recommending between -$1.85 and -$3.41.