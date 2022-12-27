Invest in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) closed at $4.87 in the last session, up 2.10% from day before closing price of $4.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17682529 shares were traded. ITUB stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8350.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ITUB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on November 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $7 from $5.50 previously.

On September 29, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $5.40 to $7.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on February 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Itau’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ITUB has reached a high of $5.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1108, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0374.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ITUB traded on average about 48.95M shares per day over the past 3-months and 37.96M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 9.80B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.30B. Insiders hold about 52.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ITUB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 35.33M with a Short Ratio of 35.39M, compared to 32.97M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ITUB is 0.20, which was 0.46 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.27. The current Payout Ratio is 150.40% for ITUB, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 27, 2018 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.64 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $0.69, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.73 and $0.67.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.01B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.01B to a low estimate of $7.01B. As of the current estimate, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s year-ago sales were $5.84B, an estimated increase of 20.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.4B, an increase of 16.80% less than the figure of $20.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.4B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITUB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.42B, up 14.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.78B and the low estimate is $28.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.