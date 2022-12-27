Investing in Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Aqua Metals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.74, up 16.72% from its previous closing price of $0.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1060 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1111177 shares were traded. AQMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7566 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AQMS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on March 05, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Euro Pacific Capital reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 14, 2018, while the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when SMITH EDWARD J bought 100,000 shares for $0.64 per share. The transaction valued at 64,000 led to the insider holds 173,095 shares of the business.

Taecker Benjamin S. sold 49,556 shares of AQMS for $38,158 on Jul 08. The Chief Eng and Opr Officer now owns 365,091 shares after completing the transaction at $0.77 per share. On Jul 08, another insider, Cotton Stephen, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 283,758 shares for $0.77 each. As a result, the insider received 218,494 and left with 3,787,217 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 248.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AQMS has reached a high of $1.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7418, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9135.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AQMS traded 202.10K shares on average per day over the past three months and 503.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.54M. Insiders hold about 6.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AQMS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.23M with a Short Ratio of 4.08M, compared to 4.51M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.50% and a Short% of Float of 5.72%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AQMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $150k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $120k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $173k, down -30.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7M and the low estimate is $3.54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4,291.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.