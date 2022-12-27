Investing in Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) closed at $0.33 down -7.83% from its previous closing price of $0.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0282 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2494080 shares were traded. ZEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3868 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lightning eMotors Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On August 11, 2021, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on August 11, 2021, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Rosella Holdings Ltd sold 1,300,000 shares for $1.10 per share. The transaction valued at 1,430,130 led to the insider holds 7,571,903 shares of the business.

Rosella Holdings Ltd sold 570,563 shares of ZEV for $1,199,038 on Sep 07. The 10% Owner now owns 8,871,903 shares after completing the transaction at $2.10 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Rosella Holdings Ltd, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 466,574 shares for $2.52 each. As a result, the insider received 1,178,099 and left with 9,442,466 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lightning’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZEV has reached a high of $7.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9303, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8576.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZEV has traded an average of 1.14M shares per day and 1.56M over the past ten days. A total of 75.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.29M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ZEV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.1M with a Short Ratio of 7.57M, compared to 8.84M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.99% and a Short% of Float of 22.97%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$1.01, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.63 and -$1.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $8.82M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $9.5M to a low estimate of $8M. As of the current estimate, Lightning eMotors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.26M, an estimated increase of 41.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.76M, an increase of 391.80% over than the figure of $41.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.05M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $38.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.99M, up 81.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $200.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $231M and the low estimate is $130.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 424.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.