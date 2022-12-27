Is Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOR) closed at $0.16 in the last session, up 7.43% from day before closing price of $0.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0110 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2144838 shares were traded. BIOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1645 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1498.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BIOR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Sarna Surbhi sold 7,517 shares for $0.61 per share. The transaction valued at 4,585 led to the insider holds 148,774 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 47.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIOR has reached a high of $2.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2773, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6845.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BIOR traded on average about 1.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.6M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 223.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.89M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BIOR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.21M with a Short Ratio of 11.96M, compared to 14.73M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.62% and a Short% of Float of 8.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $400k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $250k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.61M, down -99.00% from the average estimate.