Is IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) closed at $2.46 in the last session, up 0.82% from day before closing price of $2.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7366158 shares were traded. IAG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IAG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IAG has reached a high of $3.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 479.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 477.98M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.08 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $297.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $314.16M to a low estimate of $285.38M. As of the current estimate, IAMGOLD Corporation’s year-ago sales were $294.1M, an estimated increase of 1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $280.14M, a decrease of -4.90% less than the figure of $1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $290.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $270.18M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IAG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15B, up 11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.29B and the low estimate is $882.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.