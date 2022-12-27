Is Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $4.44 in the prior trading day, Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) closed at $5.07, up 14.19%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1020631 shares were traded. NOTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.26.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NOTV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Lake Street on November 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $7 from $60 previously.

On October 04, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.

On January 31, 2022, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.Lake Street initiated its Buy rating on January 31, 2022, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Neff R Matthew sold 1,000 shares for $6.12 per share. The transaction valued at 6,120 led to the insider holds 62,388 shares of the business.

Neff R Matthew sold 1,000 shares of NOTV for $21,123 on Nov 01. The Director now owns 63,388 shares after completing the transaction at $21.12 per share. On Oct 17, another insider, Neff R Matthew, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $19.10 each. As a result, the insider received 19,100 and left with 64,388 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOTV has reached a high of $45.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.61.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 778.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.23M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 25.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.14M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NOTV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.43M with a Short Ratio of 1.76M, compared to 1.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.51% and a Short% of Float of 14.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.16 and -$4.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.18. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.41 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $153.79M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $154.98M to a low estimate of $153M. As of the current estimate, Inotiv Inc.’s year-ago sales were $30.08M, an estimated increase of 411.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $142.58M, an increase of 95.90% less than the figure of $411.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $149.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $135.99M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $552.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $550.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $550.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $89.61M, up 514.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $643.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $658.73M and the low estimate is $620.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.