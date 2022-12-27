Is this a Prime Time To acquire Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) stock

After finishing at $1.65 in the prior trading day, Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) closed at $1.67, up 1.21%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 575782 shares were traded. TOUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TOUR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 11, 2017, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOUR has reached a high of $2.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1216, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8735.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 659.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.22M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 123.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.19M. Shares short for TOUR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.02M with a Short Ratio of 0.87M, compared to 795.37k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $24.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $66.71M to a low estimate of $66.71M. As of the current estimate, Tuniu Corporation’s year-ago sales were $64.13M, an estimated decrease of -61.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $171.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $171.79M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $171.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $322.52M, down -46.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $271.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $271.08M and the low estimate is $271.08M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.