IsoPlexis Corporation (ISO) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ: ISO) closed the day trading at $1.63 up 16.43% from the previous closing price of $1.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3295324 shares were traded. ISO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ISO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on November 19, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On November 02, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when SHAMIR NACHUM bought 40,000 shares for $1.94 per share. The transaction valued at 77,728 led to the insider holds 50,253 shares of the business.

SHAMIR NACHUM bought 10,253 shares of ISO for $19,384 on Aug 30. The Director now owns 10,253 shares after completing the transaction at $1.89 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Strahley John, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $2.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,000 and bolstered with 65,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ISO has reached a high of $10.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4380, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2463.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ISO traded about 805.15K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ISO traded about 5.42M shares per day. A total of 39.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.17M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ISO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 290.63k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 228.93k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.74% and a Short% of Float of 1.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.18 and -$2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.19. EPS for the following year is -$1.4, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.36 and -$1.45.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $4.63M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.66M to a low estimate of $4.6M. As of the current estimate, IsoPlexis Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.19M, an estimated increase of 10.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.2M, an increase of 11.90% over than the figure of $10.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.9M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ISO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.26M, up 17.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36M and the low estimate is $27.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 61.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.