It’s a good day to be an DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) shareholder

As of close of business last night, DBV Technologies S.A.’s stock clocked out at $1.44, up 22.03% from its previous closing price of $1.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6708402 shares were traded. DBVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DBVT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.90 and its Current Ratio is at 7.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 10, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6 to $1.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 26.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DBVT has reached a high of $3.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4304, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8086.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DBVT traded 69.60K shares on average per day over the past three months and 753.63k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 187.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 186.17M. Insiders hold about 0.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DBVT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.61M, compared to 1.68M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.09 and -$1.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.29. EPS for the following year is -$1.33, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.07 and -$1.79.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $1.26M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.51M to a low estimate of $970k. As of the current estimate, DBV Technologies S.A.’s year-ago sales were $3.34M, an estimated decrease of -62.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.3M, a decrease of -51.90% over than the figure of -$62.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $970k.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DBVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.09M, up 31.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.87M and the low estimate is $5.24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.