It’s a good day to be an VNET Group Inc. (VNET) shareholder

As of close of business last night, VNET Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.64, down -0.88% from its previous closing price of $5.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 778269 shares were traded. VNET stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.51.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VNET’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on September 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5.90 from $7.20 previously.

On May 25, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $6.50.

HSBC Securities Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 22, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.40.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VNET has reached a high of $10.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.50.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VNET traded 1.65M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 148.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.84M. Insiders hold about 13.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VNET as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.49M with a Short Ratio of 7.99M, compared to 7.47M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 6 analysts recommending between $0 and -$0.67.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $257.67M. It ranges from a high estimate of $259.65M to a low estimate of $255.69M. As of the current estimate, VNET Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $244.29M, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $283.73M, an increase of 8.90% over than the figure of $5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $286.28M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $281.17M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $923.91M, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.29B and the low estimate is $1.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.