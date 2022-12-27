It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) stock

The closing price of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) was $9.28 for the day, up 3.69% from the previous closing price of $8.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 626927 shares were traded. GGAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.80.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GGAL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $8 from $9 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Grupo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GGAL has reached a high of $10.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.34.

Shares Statistics:

GGAL traded an average of 464.42K shares per day over the past three months and 565.81k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 147.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.03M. Insiders hold about 53.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GGAL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.48M with a Short Ratio of 2.29M, compared to 1.68M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.02, GGAL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.09. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.43 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $1.65 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.74 and $0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.82. EPS for the following year is $3.21, with 3 analysts recommending between $5.27 and $1.24.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $354.48M to a low estimate of $306.76M. As of the current estimate, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s year-ago sales were $560.54M, an estimated decrease of -41.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $367.02M, a decrease of -44.00% less than the figure of -$41.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $396.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $337.46M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GGAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.26B, up 37.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.97B and the low estimate is $3.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.