MDGL (Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $273.56, down -4.71% from its previous closing price of $287.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$13.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1271937 shares were traded. MDGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $286.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $265.00.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MDGL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on December 20, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $250 from $170 previously.

Piper Sandler reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on December 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $203 to $280.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDGL has reached a high of $315.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 88.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.44.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MDGL traded 534.43K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.91M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 17.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.56M. Insiders hold about 18.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MDGL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.16M, compared to 1.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.06% and a Short% of Float of 11.11%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$4.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$3.5 and a low estimate of -$4.6, while EPS last year was -$3.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$4.04, with high estimates of -$3.21 and low estimates of -$4.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$14.57 and -$17.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$15.8. EPS for the following year is -$15.16, with 13 analysts recommending between -$9.27 and -$21.96.