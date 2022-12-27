MIGI (Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 513263 shares were traded. MIGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2040.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MIGI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on March 30, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when Hughes Michael Forrest bought 35,000 shares for $0.37 per share. The transaction valued at 12,873 led to the insider holds 417,568 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MIGI has reached a high of $8.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3672, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6191.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 342.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 222.63k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 79.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.53M. Insiders hold about 19.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MIGI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 523.24k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 328.29k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.64% and a Short% of Float of 0.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $14M to a low estimate of $14M. As of the current estimate, Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.95M, an estimated increase of 27.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.1M, a decrease of -7.90% less than the figure of $27.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.1M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MIGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $71.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $71.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $71.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.86M, up 62.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $97.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $97.8M and the low estimate is $97.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.