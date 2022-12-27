The name Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Hallador Energy Company’s stock clocked out at $11.30, up 15.42% from its previous closing price of $9.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 757364 shares were traded. HNRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.84.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HNRG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, FBR & Co. on March 15, 2017, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $11 from $12 previously.

On November 23, 2016, FBR & Co. reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $12.

FBR & Co. reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on October 13, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when LAWRENCE BRYAN H sold 80,043 shares for $5.56 per share. The transaction valued at 445,039 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

LAWRENCE BRYAN H sold 18,428 shares of HNRG for $105,073 on Sep 20. The Director now owns 80,043 shares after completing the transaction at $5.70 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, LAWRENCE BRYAN H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 32,758 shares for $5.86 each. As a result, the insider received 192,011 and left with 98,471 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HNRG has reached a high of $10.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.20.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HNRG traded 185.19K shares on average per day over the past three months and 227.21k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.65M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HNRG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 988.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.79M, compared to 945.52k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.00% and a Short% of Float of 4.20%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HNRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $280.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $280.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $280.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $247.67M, up 13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $311.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $311.9M and the low estimate is $311.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.